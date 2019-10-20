Funjet Vacations Blog | October 20, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Experiencing Costa Rica
Costa Rica is a destination that allows travelers to experience all sorts of adventures in one place. It offers stunning beaches, tropical rainforests, welcoming people and much more.
Funjet Vacations recently had a few team members from the Weddings by Funjet department return from this country, and they have a lot to share with travelers and wedding couples thinking about hosting a destination wedding.
Ashley, Katie and Kristen visited Riu Guanacaste, Riu Palace Costa Rica, Dreams Las Mareas, Secrets Papagayo and Planet Hollywood Beach Resort. So they were able to experience both family-friendly properties and also an adults-only resort.
When asked about the highlights of their trip, they responded with the culture (happy and friendly), the diversity of the terrain, the stunning sunsets, the laidback atmosphere and the overall beauty of the place.
They even scoped out a few wedding locations and shared their favorites: Secrets Papagayo’s Beach Terrace for receptions, the gardens at RIU Palace Costa Rica and RIU Guanacaste for large receptions and Planet Hollywood’s sky deck that offers views of the ocean, mountain and marina to name a few.
Overall, they always felt completely safe throughout their trip, the airport was a breeze and they encourage travelers going to Costa Rica to get ready to be active and adventures, as there are so many excursions available to try throughout the destination.
To learn more about their trip and to see photos, visit the Weddings by Funjet blog.
More Funjet Vacations, Costa Rica
More by Funjet Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS