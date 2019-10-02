Avanti Destinations Blog | October 02, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Experiencing Halloween in Ireland
Today Halloween is all about children getting to dress up in their favorite costumes and run from house to house trick-or-treating. In addition to candy, they snack on caramel apples, hot apple cider, and other sweet treats.
But before these modern-day traditions, the Irish people celebrated the harvest festival of Samhain. Communities celebrated the end of summer and large feasts were held.
In addition to acknowledging the changing of seasons, though, Samhain was a time to honor the dead and praise the gods in order to have a safe winter and to be protected from evil spirits.
Children would dress up as Púca, which is the name for these evil spirits that might show up on the evening of Samhain. They’d walk from house to house asking for offerings for the gods. In addition, faces were carved into turnips to confuse the spirits.
When Christianity spread and the Irish people began emigrating to North America, Samhain slowly evolved into the Halloween it is today.
This year, the country of Ireland is celebrating the old traditions with the Púca Festival from October 31 to November 2 along Ireland’s Ancient East. There will be folklore, traditional music, costumes, harvest-time food and more.
It’s a great way for visitors to experience the ancient traditions, and they can do so by booking a vacation with Avanti Destinations.
Visit the blog to learn more about Halloween origins.
More Avanti Destinations, Ireland
More by Avanti Destinations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS