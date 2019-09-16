Last updated: 08:30 AM ET, Mon September 16 2019

Explore an Exclusive Area in Playa del Carmen

Paradisus Playa del Carmen
PHOTO: Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla's welcome lobby. (photo via Paradisus Playa del Carmen)

Imagine arriving at your vacation destination and being escorted to a VIP suite reserved just for you, in an exclusive area of the resort.

This can be your reality when booking Royal Service at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla.

In addition to having access to a private area of the resort, you’ll have added amenities throughout the stay. It all starts with a private check-in which takes place in an elegant lounge.

Guests with Royal Service also have a private swimming pool with a bar and a private area reserved on the beach with concierge service.

Butlers are available to ensure you have everything you need to make your stay comfortable. They offer discreet, personalized assistance throughout the entire vacation.

The Royal Service Suites are located in the resort’s most exclusive area, and each one has a private whirlpool on the terrace.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, Royal Service guests also get a water ritual at the YHI Spa included in their stay. This takes relaxation to the next level.

Click here to learn more about Royal Service at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla.

