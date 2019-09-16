Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | September 16, 2019 8:30 AM ET
Explore an Exclusive Area in Playa del Carmen
Imagine arriving at your vacation destination and being escorted to a VIP suite reserved just for you, in an exclusive area of the resort.
This can be your reality when booking Royal Service at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla.
In addition to having access to a private area of the resort, you’ll have added amenities throughout the stay. It all starts with a private check-in which takes place in an elegant lounge.
Guests with Royal Service also have a private swimming pool with a bar and a private area reserved on the beach with concierge service.
Butlers are available to ensure you have everything you need to make your stay comfortable. They offer discreet, personalized assistance throughout the entire vacation.
The Royal Service Suites are located in the resort’s most exclusive area, and each one has a private whirlpool on the terrace.
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, Royal Service guests also get a water ritual at the YHI Spa included in their stay. This takes relaxation to the next level.
