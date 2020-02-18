Seabourn Blog | February 18, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Explore California’s Most Scenic Road
The 17-Mile Drive is not only one of the most scenic roads on the West Coast, but it's one of the most scenic roads in the entire U.S.
Seabourn offers to guide you along the road as it takes you through beautiful Californian areas like Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove. Below are some highlights of the road’s attractions.
1. Explore the iconic coastline by starting your drive at Spanish Bay Beach. Here, you can view the Pacific from the rocky coastline and beautiful cypress trees.
2. Relax in Carmel-by-the-Sea, which is a European-style village where you can shop at designer boutiques, browse art galleries and antique shops and dine in the local restaurants.
3. See Bird Rock, which is famous for birds like pelicans and cormorants vying for space on the rock’s surface. Follow it up with a trip to Lone Cypress, a single cypress tree that has been perched on a Pacific-side cliff for over 250 years.
4. Visit the Pebble Beach golf links, some of the country’s most renowned golf courses. Fans of the sport can play where some of the biggest names in gold have teed off since 1919.
