Explore Cruises Out of Dubai With NCL
Cruises that sail out of Dubai offer plenty of incredible itineraries to satisfy your wanderlust. From there, a cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line can take you on an 18- or 19-day whirlwind journey to Seychelles, Madagascar, Egypt, South Africa and so much more.
For example, some of the best stops are in the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Fujairah are great ports to visit everything from ancient architecture to beautiful beaches and incredibly modern cities.
Other unique ports are located in the Holy Lands. Salalah in Oman offers beautiful beaches along the Arabian Sea, while Jordan offers the ancient Roman port of Aqaba and the ruins of Petra. A stop in Ashdod and Haifa in Israel allows visitors to see holy sites, museums, historic buildings and other attractions.
A cruise from Dubai can also sail to Africa, including its many islands, like the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Reunion.
Safaga, Egypt provides travelers the opportunity for a fun beach day, with diving and other water sports activities available in the port city. The port is also a gateway to Luxor, Karnak and the Colossi of Memnon.
Lastly, a cruise porting out of Dubai can head all the way down to as many as three destinations in South Africa. Visitors to Richards Bay can enjoy the Umlalazi Nature Reserve and the beautiful Alkantstrand Beach. The Kragga Kamma Game Park is located in Port Elizabeth and offers an opportunity to see some of Africa’s most famous animals. Mossel Bay is home to the Point of Human Origins archaeological site, while Cape Town has Table Mountain and Robben Island for exploration.
