Explore Europe With American Airlines Vacations
American Airlines Vacations (AAV) covers all types of travel, from family-friendly destinations to honeymoon favorites and everything in between. The company also has vacation packages to several countries around the world.
Vacationers looking to book a reservation for a trip to Europe can keep AAV in mind. It’s a great way to package all aspects of the trip together, including flights, hotels and car rental.
Some of the most popular cities to include on a European adventure are London, Paris and Rome. Pair them together on one trip or choose to spend an entire week in one place. Amsterdam is also a favorite city to visit for those who enjoy eateries, breweries and museums, in addition to all the Instagram-worthy spots to take a photo.
For an adventurous trip, travelers may want to fly to Reykjavik, Iceland. There are several activities to do in Iceland at any time of year, and the views are incredible. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you can hike until your heart’s content and then relax in the Blue Lagoon.
Honeymooners may choose to explore Greece for the delicious cuisine and the romantic sunsets or Spain for the vibrant city culture.
Whether it’s Munich, Prague, Zurich or somewhere else in Europe you’d like to travel to, American Airlines Vacations has you covered.
