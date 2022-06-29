Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | June 29, 2022 5:16 PM ET
Explore Isla Mujeres With Xcaret Xailing
Hotel Xcaret Arte is an art lover’s dream. It incorporates breathtaking artwork into every aspect of the property, paying homage to the best Mexican artists. Guests staying at this resort even have the option to take workshops like painting, weaving and dancing.
In addition to art, though, visitors to Hotel Xcaret Arte can immerse themselves in the local culture through tours and excursions. A stay at the property includes unlimited access to parks such as Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage and Xenotes.
Staying at this unique resort also means having access to Xcaret Xailing. On board modern vessels, visitors can journey over to Isla Mujeres for the day. Roundtrip transportation from the resort to the Embarcadero Isla Mujeres by Xcaret in the Cancun Hotel Zone is included.
This gorgeous Mexican island is home to some of the best beaches and is surrounded by coral reefs. It's a great place to have a beach day, swim, snorkel or simply venture around the island taking in the surrounding views.
To learn more about this excursion or Hotel Xcaret Arte, contact a travel advisor or visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com.
