Explore Riviera Nayarit's Hot Springs
Mexico’s Pacific coast is an ideal place to go to revitalize the mind, body and soul. From mesmerizing landscapes to some of the best spas around, the destination offers everything needed for a relaxing getaway.
This is why many travelers choose to pay a visit to Riviera Nayarit. In addition to the beaches and spas, though, this place invites travelers to experience a unique way to relax—exploring the natural hot springs. The destination has several hot springs to choose from, but here are three to check out:
Jamurrca
Although currently closed due to COVID-19, Jamurrca has plans to open soon. This spring is tucked away in the mountains, surrounded by thick vegetation, and it was once used by priests to perform a cleansing of the body and soul.
The Pools at Nuevo Ixtlán
Located in the heart of the jungle, Nuevo Ixtlán is a natural hot spring. This place is home to 20 stone pools that bubble under a canopy of trees offering shade over the area. This place has all the facilities travelers might need, including bathrooms, barbecues and a small restaurant, to enjoy the springs post-pandemic.
El Molote
For an off the beaten path experience, travelers will want to check out El Molote. There are no tourist facilities here, and it offers a rustic experience. The water temperature is ideal, with trees providing shade over the area.
