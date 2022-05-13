ALG Vacations Blog | May 12, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Explore the Romance of Jamaica
Jamaica is a wonderful Caribbean destination from which to explore romance of all kinds. Whether you and your partner are newly coupled or have been married for decades, love active adventures or lazy beach days, Jamaica is a great choice.
The island is home to incredible natural wonders. Think rainforests, stunning waterfalls, beautiful ocean sunsets and more! One fun activity for the whole family (or just you and your boo) is bamboo rafting along the lush Martha Brae River, where you can spot colorful birds wheeling overhead.
Foodies or active couples will love hiking in search of award-winning Blue Mountain coffee plantations, where they can learn all about the Caribbean’s finest coffee and drink it at its source.
Adventurous couples can try the coolest trust exercise on the island: Negril’s Rick’s Cafe, where they’ll find the 35-foot cliff that travelers can literally “take the plunge” and jump off of into the waters below. Or...just watch others do it while listening to reggae beats and eating good food.
Jamaican food combines colorful Caribbean flavors with tasty cooking methods, including barbecue! Meat dishes cooked in jerk seasoning are only the tip of the iceberg for Jamaican cuisine: grater cake and gizzada are delicious desserts made from coconut, while a candy called Busta is named after the country’s former prime minister, Sir Alexander Bustamante.
For those wishing to add some libations to their culinary experience of Jamaica, they can choose everything from deliciously fresh coconut water right on the beach to Jamaican rum, Red Stripe beer or even chocolate tea.
Jamaica has been an independent country for sixty years this year, but its history extends centuries back. Rose Hall Great House is a legendary attraction, home to Annie Palmer, alleged murderess of three husbands and many of the plantation’s slaves. Other attractions round out the island’s Caribbean history, ranging from pirates to occupation and more.
Closer to modern history is the Bob Marley Museum, located in his former home. It even offers a place to eat at the One Love Cafe!
For those wishing to bring back more than one fun souvenir from their trip, head out to Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, where local music and fun shops offer everything from fine jewelry to hand-crafted gifts, all duty-free.
Jamaica offers so many wonderful experiences that are sure to last a lifetime for a couple in love.
