Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | October 26, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Explore These French Ports Aboard NCL
Picturesque lavender fields, cozy cafes and medieval buildings are yours to enjoy aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line itinerary to France. From the most popular destinations to some less famous, you’ll delight in delicious cuisine, sample locally produced wines and discover the region’s rich history and natural beauty.
Le Havre, located in Normandy, is a popular cruise gateway to Paris but can be explored on its own. Travelers can visit Le Havre Beach or Le Havre Cathedral, walk the Impressionist Trail or bask in beauty at the Hanging Gardens. An NCL excursion can also walk history lovers through the region’s WWII legacy.
Marseille is another great port, nestled within the Mediterranean. It offers a bit different view of France than in Le Havre. It was founded in 600 B.C., making it the oldest city in the country. Featuring the gorgeous Palais Longchamp and several medieval attractions, it’ll astound any traveler with its 26 centuries-worth of history.
It’s also located in the famed Provence region, which is known for its quaint medieval towns, sprawling lavender fields and wine, making this a great base for a day trip to Avignon, Aix-en-Provence or Arles, which you can book yourself or visit with a group excursion.
Cannes, known for its penchant for attracting the rich and famous, also draws in plenty of tourists to its palm-lined boulevards, beautiful Mediterranean beaches and famous Casino Barrière Les Princes. NCL excursions to Cannes can include walking tours of the city or day trips to nearby Nice and Monaco.
To see the full list of NCL cruises that stop in one of these incredible French destinations, please click here.
More Norwegian Cruise Line, France
More by Norwegian Cruise Line Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS