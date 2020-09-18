Chile Blog | September 18, 2020 12:47 PM ET
Exploring Chile’s Coquimbo Area
From luxury and romance to adventure and off the beaten path areas, Chile has attractions that draw in all types of tourists.
Travelers planning a trip to Chile and staying in Santiago can add Coquimbo to their list of places to visit. This area can be toured in as little as three days, but there are plenty of things to do to keep people busy for longer. The area is known for its beaches, wines and gastronomy.
Coquimbo is located about 300 miles from Santiago, and it’s an ideal place to visit at any time of the year due to its pleasant year-round weather.
The expansive plantations of vineyards and fruits mean plenty of wine drinking to indulge in, and the clear skies provide opportunities for stargazing.
Spending a long weekend in Coquimbo is an ideal way to either begin or end a vacation spent in Chile. It suits travelers of all ages and interests, so everyone in the group will be able to find something enjoyable to participate in during their stay.
