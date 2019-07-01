La Coleccion Resorts Blog | July 01, 2019 12:15 PM ET
Exploring Cozumel’s Natural Treasures
Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean, has long since been known as an ideal spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. It’s home to Chankanaab, and eco-park offering visitors a place to snorkel and swim with dolphins and other marine life.
Although it’s a popular spot for cruise ships to stop, it's also a wonderful place to stay for an extended period. The Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive, a La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana property, is located on this unique island. Guests staying at this hotel can enjoy modern amenities while also experiencing surrounding natural wonders.
This resort is now offering an exclusive tour, the Cielo Cozumel Snorkeling Excursion, where visitors can explore the Columbia coral reef located near the resort, and the tour conveniently leaves from the resort’s dock.
Guests participating in this excursion will be able to take in tons of colorful fish and other types of sea creatures throughout the day. The tour is unique as it continues into the early evening allowing guests to take in the starry night sky above the calm water.
The Cielo Cozumel Snorkeling Excursion is an ideal tour for any type of travelers, from large groups and families of all ages to couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary. The experience will be remembered for years to come.
