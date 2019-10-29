Seabourn Blog | October 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Exploring Europe’s Most Dynamic City
People come from all over the world to explore the city of Barcelona. It’s home to historic museums, exquisite art and architecture, delicious cuisine and much more.
Seabourn offers an itinerary for travelers who have three days to spend in this interesting city.
On day one, visitors can explore Gaudí houses and the Sagrada Familia Cathedral. Antoni Gaudí was a 19th-century architect, and his influence can still be seen throughout Barcelona. The Sagrada Familia Cathedral was the last architectural project he worked on before he passed away, and it’s a must-see for visitors.
The next day, Seabourn suggests that travelers explore Park Güell, the largest municipal park in Barcelona. People can choose to hike up the steep hill or take public transportation. This is often a crowded area, so anyone wanting to explore inside the museums should get tickets early.
Seabourn recommends visiting the Picasso Museum on day three, home to more than 4,000 pieces of artwork. After the museum, visitors can take a walk on Las Ramblas, a tree-lined boulevard with a distinctly European feel. Mercado de la Boqueria is also near this area, so visitors can grab a bite to eat at this indoor/outdoor market.
This three-day venture is perfect to add on to a cruise itinerary, whether it's before or after the sailing.
