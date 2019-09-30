Aurora Expeditions Blog | September 30, 2019 9:00 AM ET
Exploring Greenland With Aurora Expeditions
In a recent webinar, Aurora Expeditions invited viewers to explore the natural beauty of Greenland. Throughout the webinar, Bettina Ovgaard, local Greenland specialist, shares the various traditions, culture, everyday life, landscapes and wildlife.
She begins by sharing a few facts about the island. For example, it’s the world’s largest island, and it’s located in the Arctic. Greenland is home to the biggest fjord system in the world, and 80 percent of the island is always covered by ice.
June through August is the peak time to visit Greenland by ship. May is early season and often less crowded than the summer months. Although it’s not ideal, some people still choose to visit Greenland in the winter months. September and October are great months for seeing beautiful fall colors and possibly the Northern Lights.
It’s no surprise Greenland appeals to nature lovers, but there are several villages and towns tourists can visit by boat as well. This offers a chance to interact with the local people of the destination. Visitors can walk through the towns and stop in cafes or supermarkets.
Many of the local people also have boats and kayaks and will pass by on the water as well.
From viewing seals, foxes and other wildlife to taking in the beauty of the mountains and fjords, and everything in between, Greenland is a destination that appeals to many different types of travelers. Those looking for an adventure will find it traveling with Aurora Expeditions.
Click here to learn more or to watch the recorded webinar.
More Aurora Expeditions, Greenland
Comments
