Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | April 03, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Exploring Marina Vallarta
When planning your next trip to Puerto Vallarta, consider visiting Marina Vallarta, a development of luxurious hotels and condominiums surrounded by beautiful yachts, fantastic restaurants and a long stretch of boardwalk.
Located between the Maritime Terminal and the airport, Marina Vallarta is a convenient and accessible destination for a Puerto Vallarta vacation.
When not laying poolside at one of the many luxury nautical hotels or condos, Marina Vallarta provides visitors with plenty to do. The Marina has a golf course for visitors to enjoy, and the boardwalk is lined with different restaurants, bars, cafés, art galleries and clothing stores.
Visitors who come to Marina Vallarta can immerse themselves in the photo-worthy art of Puerto Vallarta. Tourists won’t be able to miss the iconic Vallarta Whale Statue, located on Paseo de la Marina Avenue and Medina Ascencio.
Another must-see is the breathtakingly colorful “Mural Mosayko Marina Vallarta” created by artist Natasha Moraga.
Regardless of where you stay and spend of time, Marina Vallarta guarantees you will be provided with stunning views of the marina and the impressive yachts that dock there.
