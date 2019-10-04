La Coleccion Resorts Blog | October 04, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Exploring Mexico’s Charming City of San Miguel de Allende
The La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection has properties throughout Mexico in many of the popular tourist destinations. This includes Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Los Cabos to name a few.
For travelers interested in visiting a city where the art scene and cultural festivals are the attraction in place of a having beachfront location, they can book a stay at Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende.
This property is located in central Mexico, and guests staying here are able to take in the baroque Spanish architecture and vibrant streets. The resort incorporates the charm of the city into the design mixed with a modern touch.
The lobby has an inviting, trendy design with beautiful artwork, and there are intimate, recreational spaces throughout the property that work perfectly for relaxing and reconnecting with loved ones.
The children in the group have plenty of options for fun—they can enjoy spending time in the Fiesta Kids room and splashing around in the pool. Parents might prefer to spend a few hours rejuvenating in the Feel Urban Day Spa.
The suites can hold up to four people comfortably. And there is a variety of options available.
Visit the Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende website to learn more.
More La Coleccion Resorts, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS