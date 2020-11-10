Fairmont Mayakoba | November 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Exploring the Natural Trail of Mayakoba
Many people decide to take vacations to clear their minds and find a much-needed break from the stresses of everyday life back home.
Contrary to what some people think, many travelers enjoy sticking to their workout regimen, or even adding to it, while on a trip. Whether it’s lifting weights at the gym, swimming in the pools or partaking in fitness classes, staying active during vacation has its benefits.
At Fairmont Mayakoba, runners are spoiled with access to the Nature Trail of Mayakoba. Running on this trail is blissful, and it provides a sense of freedom. Along the way, runners might see coatis, blue and yellow birds and, if they are lucky, a monkey, all while taking in views of the jungle along the way and ending with a view of the Caribbean Sea.
This nature trail is for all types of runners (and walkers), from beginners to advanced racers. For motivation, Fairmont Mayakoba suggests creating a 45-minute long playlist and running until the music stops.
Whether it’s an early morning run or an afternoon jog, runners can indulge in a Stress Relief Massage afterward. They’ll find this relaxing spa treatment at the Willow Stream Spa, and they can customize the pressure and tension points to cover wherever they need it most.
Visit the Fairmont Mayakoba blog to learn more about this idyllic nature trail.
