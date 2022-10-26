ALG Vacations Blog | October 26, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Eye on Jamaica: Birthplace of James Bond
Visitors have long been arriving on the island of Jamaica to explore its legendary shores, tranquil resorts and stunning beaches. Its therefore not surprising to learn that these eye-catching locales gave birth to one of the most legendary characters in the history of the silver screen--James Bond.
Now that the 60th anniversary of the first Bond film is just around the corner, clients are going to want to see where the magic of 007 originated and visit one of the film's second-most famous characters--Ocho Rios.
The region is as charismatic as Bond himself with plenty of activities and destinations to keep clients busy during their adventure. Top spots for travelers include Dunn’s River Falls, Mystic Mountain, the Ocho Rios Craft Market and more.
An excursion to GoldenEye, Bond author Ian Fleming's former abode, is also a must when visiting for the occasion.
A guided Amstar DMC excursion can cover all of clients' bond essentials. An action-packed adventure balances leisure time with top attractions, including swims in the Blue Hole and bike rides down the Blue Mountain.
When it comes to where to stay, all the comforts of home can be found at Riu Ocho Rios, Couples Tower Island and Couples Sans Souci.
