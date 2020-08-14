Fairmont Mayakoba | August 14, 2020 12:54 PM ET
Fairmont Mayakoba Invites Guests to Travel Meaningfully
Fairmont Mayakoba is inviting guests to travel meaningfully and make a difference during their stay in Mexico.
When traveling to this resort, visitors can do something little that will end up making a huge difference in the local community. Through the Pack for a Purpose program, guests can bring items to be donated to local community centers.
These items either help create happiness for disadvantaged children in the local community or go towards promoting a culture of non-violence towards animals. Save the Children works with economically and socially deprived children, and Playa Animal Rescue is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured and abandoned dogs.
The Pack for a Purpose initiative allows travelers to not only experience the beautiful destination but also make a lasting impact in the community. And it doesn’t take much effort—if travelers have just a small amount of space in their suitcase, they can stick in a few supplies for those in need.
Even just a few things can go a long way to make a priceless impact in the lives of local families and animals. To see what supplies are most needed and to learn more about these projects, click here.
To learn more about Fairmont Mayakoba or to book a future vacation, contact a travel advisor or visit the resort’s website.
Comments
