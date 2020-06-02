Fairmont Mayakoba | June 02, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Fairmont Mayakoba is Reopening Its Doors
We are excited to share that Fairmont Mayakoba is reopening its doors as of June 15, 2020.
We’ve missed you all and are thrilled to welcome our friends, family and community back into the hotel.
As always, caring for you is our top priority, and we respect the trust you place in us each time you choose to stay with Fairmont Mayakoba. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have partnered with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry.
To learn more about the extensive measures we are taking to safeguard, protect and care for our valued guests and employees, visit ALLStayWell.com.
While the Mexican Caribbean awaits, ready to welcome guests back, at Fairmont Mayakoba we are excited to announce our new Stay Close offer, where every second night is on Us.
Book one night and receive one Complementary night during the same stay. When booking, enter the number of nights you wish to stay including your complimentary night(s). Is that simple! For more information about our new Stay Close offer and more, visit fairmont.com/mayakoba.
In order to help travelers book with confidence, flexible rates are always available for booking, allowing change or cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of arrival. For guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly with Fairmont Mayakoba for travel through June 30, 2020, the hotel has adopted more flexible modification and cancellation policies to help guests and clients shift their travel plans as needed. For more information, please call the hotel directly at +(52) 984 206 3000.
