Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | February 07, 2020
Fall in Love With #MarigotMoments
Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, which gives couples the perfect opportunity to take a romantic weekend getaway to Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in Saint Lucia.
Between the private luxury suites, stunning views and, most importantly, delicious and intimate meals at any of the resort’s four restaurants, there is plenty to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day weekend.
For a more private and intimate vacation, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina recommends booking a stay in the Tree House, where lucky guests will be treated to views among the almond and mango trees, a private Alexandria Garden gazebo, cabana cocoon and private chef.
To commemorate the romantic holiday, the resort will be offering special Spalentine's packages for two at the resort’s Spa Village.
In addition, the Saint Lucia hotel will also be offering 50 percent off all spa treatments until the end of February.
