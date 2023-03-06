ALG Vacations Blog | March 06, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Family-Friendly Activities in Hawaii
Ohana means family in Hawaiian and the islands certainly embrace the spirit of ohana with myriad activities for multigenerational groups, making the islands an ideal place for vacations.
ALG Vacations highlights several of the must-do family activities in a recent blog post, starting with attending a luau. Many host luaus live on the property, making it a very accessible activity for visitors.
Another family-friendly outing if travelers are staying on Oahu is the Polynesian Cultural Center. The center features seven authentic villages that showcase traditional life in Hawaii and Fiji, Samoa, the Marquesas, Tonga, Tahiti, and Aotearoa (New Zealand).
Touring the Pearl Harbor & the USS Arizona Memorial is a great way to learn about WWII and honor the 2,403 servicemen lost during the attack of Pearl Harbor.
Families can also enjoy more outdoor journeys together as a group with many opportunities for hiking and biking tours that combine learning about the regional flora and fauna as well as an exciting way to get out and explore.
Visitors can also explore the sea while snorkeling or whale watching and families can go horseback riding and visit with endangered monk seals.
