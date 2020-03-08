AMResorts Blog | March 08, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Family-Friendly Activities in Mexico
As a family-friendly brand, Dreams Resorts has provided five activities for families to enjoy on a trip to Mexico. With beautiful beaches, delicious food and an array of attraction on-site at any Dreams resort, Mexico is the perfect destination for a family getaway.
Dreams Resorts’ list of family-friendly activities in Mexico include:
Family-Friendly Excursions
Kids and parents alike can become explorers at the Tulum archeological site, where families can look into the Mayan ruins built next to the Caribbean Sea. Other activities include swimming in Mexico’s Cenotes, zip-lining, rappelling and snorkeling.
Foodie Experiences
Mexican cooking classes are offered, giving families the opportunity to work together to make something delicious from fresh local ingredients. Families can also end the day at any of Dreams Resorts & Spas on-site Mexican restaurants.
Water Sports
No Mexican vacation is complete without taking to the tranquil turquoise waters to enjoy swimming, kayaking, snorkeling, sailing, fishing and much, much more.
Beach and Pool Days
At Dreams Resorts, families can have the choice of spending the day in the sand or on a poolside lounge chair – it is ultimately your preference. No matter where you would rather spend your time, just pack plenty of sunscreen.
Resort Activities
Dreams Resorts host many activities on the premises for families to enjoy, including musical shows, movie nights and seasonal celebrations such as Taco Fest in August.
