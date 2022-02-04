Madeira Blog | February 03, 2022 7:00 AM ET
Family Fun in Madeira
Madeira is mostly known as a destination for adults, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t offer any fun activities for families to enjoy!
With lovely year-round weather, the island can be enjoyed during school breaks no matter the season and offers plenty of activities for children of all ages, from cultural experiences to natural wonders and more.
Madeira is the largest and most inhabited island in the island chain of the same name; located off the coast of Northern Africa near Morocco, it's Portuguese in culture and heritage and has been welcoming travelers from around the world for centuries.
One signature cultural experience that is perfect for families with children of any age is located above Funchal, the main city in Madeira. Families can travel above the city via cable car, located at the Campo Almirante Reis garden, where they can have a bite to eat at a stand selling fruity ice creams before heading up to Monte. In Monte, they can wander around the Mount Palace Gardens, which hosts a variety of exotic plants, art and even minerals and gems.
After exploring Monte, families can enjoy the highlight: sliding down the city’s streets in a wicker basket! A way for wealthy Madeirans to get to town from Monte, two carreiros, or basket drivers, help guide each basket down the steep street on their way to Funchal. Who needs rollercoasters when you can enjoy the Carreiros do Monte?
Another great option for active children or older teens is hiking the Levadas. These centuries-old shallow irrigation waterways are completely unique to the Madeiran islands and offer a safe, guided pathway around all of Madeira, including the unique Laurissilva Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Levada dos Balcões is one of the easier Levadas to follow and brings hikers up to a viewpoint at over 2,600 feet high, overlooking the verdant forest. It’s a great one for families because it offers a stunning vista that makes for a great backdrop for a family photo, which is better than any other type of souvenir.
A family vacation anywhere isn’t complete without being adventurous and tasting some of the local food! One traditional restaurant offers a dinner under a vine-covered pergola in the southern part of Madeira, where grapes are grown for wine.
Estreito de Câmara de Lobos offers delicious local cuisine, like espetada, chunks of beef grilled over hot coals and seasoned with garlic and the island’s laurels. Bolo de Caco, flatbread with garlic butter, and Milho Frito, fried corn flour porridge, are also on offer to try at this traditionally Madeiran restaurant.
