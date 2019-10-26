AMResorts Blog | October 26, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Family Vacations at Now Resorts
Family vacations are important, and this is especially true during the school year. Children and teenagers are busy with school and extracurricular activities, and college students rarely get the chance to spend time with their parents.
Vacations provide time for families to unwind from their busy lives back home and catch up with each other. Now Resorts & Spas by AMResorts has properties in popular vacation spots throughout Mexico and in the Dominican Republic including Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Riviera Maya and Punta Cana.
Families will have no shortage of fun things to do during a stay at one of these resorts. For those members in the family that prefer to relax, there are long stretches of beaches and plenty of pools to lounge near.
There’s no need to worry about where to eat, as each resort has several restaurants located right on the property. From casual grills by the pool to fine dining, and everything in between, everyone in the family will find something delicious to enjoy.
If the kids and teens in the group are interested in playing with other children at the resort, they can participate in the Explorer’s Club (for ages 3-12) or Core Zone (for ages 13-17) activities. During this time, parents may want to check out the spa or enjoy a relaxing meal on their own.
All this and more is available during a vacation with Now Resorts & Spas.
