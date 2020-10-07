Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | October 07, 2020 1:10 PM ET
Famous Rum Distilleries in Barbados
Barbados, one of the many adventurous areas Atlas Ocean Voyages will cruise to, is often considered the birthplace of rum. Over time, distilleries in this area have perfected the flavor of rum, with a perfect mix of spice and sweet. Visitors to these island distilleries can try it mixed in a cocktail or as a standalone shot.
Atlas Ocean Voyages shares three famous rum distilleries in Barbados where guests can visit to get a taste of the Caribbean.
—Mount Gay Rum Visitor Center: Established in 1703, Mount Gay is the oldest-running commercial rum distillery, not only in Barbados but in the world. Guests to this distillery get to a tour of history as well as plenty of rum samples.
—Foursquare Rum Distillery and Heritage Park: Although it’s a 25-minute drive inland, this distillery is worth the distance. Visitors can tour the factory for free and explore the Caribbean tradition of rum production. However, sampling at the end of the tour comes with a fee.
—St. Nicholas Abbey: The same owner of Mount Gay also owned St. Nicolas Abbey at one point. Since then, various other families have owned this land, but the current owners have restored the distillery and brought back the traditional process of rum making.
Travelers interesting in getting a taste of Barbados rum can explore these distilleries on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Connecting European and Caribbean Islands expedition.
