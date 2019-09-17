Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | September 17, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Famous Stays at Marigot Bay Resort
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina excitedly shares about its recent exposure on social media platforms.
In addition to the spotlight on the resort earlier this year, there has also been a few other visitors worthy of note. Marigot Bay welcomes all guests with open arms but found excitement in the worldwide shout outs from a few famous visitors.
Pippa Vosper, British influencer, stayed at the resort over the summer months. She is a contributor to Vogue UK and US, a former W magazine stylist and a model. Her posts reach thousands of followers all over the world, and she shared several during her stay in Saint Lucia.
A travel writer, Sandra Ramani, also recently stayed at Marigot Bay. She shared her experience of dining at the Tree House, the resort’s most secluded dining experience. Ramani wrote about the fairytale setting on RobbReport.com.
Future visitors are in luck, as Marigot Bay is extending the 7 Experiences in 7 Days package until September 2020. Guests can enjoy their visit even more with the multiple activities and experiences available with this package.
