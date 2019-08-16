Belle Mont Farm Blog | August 16, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Farm to Table Dining in the Caribbean
A stay at Belle Mont Farm in St. Kitts offers a unique experience, as it’s different than your typical all-inclusive resort. At this property, sustainable living is important, and this is why almost all of the ingredients in the meals you'll eat here are locally grown.
When booking a stay at Belle Mont Farm, guests can choose to take the all-inclusive farm to table meal plan option to indulge in this unique culinary journey. The plan includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also includes soft drinks and house brand alcoholic beverages, including wine and beer.
In addition, one communal Farm Table dinner is included with each seven-night stay. The dinner takes place at a shared 30-foot-long table outside, where visitors can mingle with other travelers and even interact with the head chef.
This experience is subject to availability, so guests will want to make sure they make a reservation.
Belle Mont Farm’s Caribbean spin on farm to table is one not to miss, as this beautiful property located on a tropical island offers an all-inclusive concept different from any other you've experienced.
