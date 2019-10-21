Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | October 21, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Festival of Life and Death Traditions in Riviera Maya
Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, is a holiday celebrated all throughout Mexico where living people honor the dead, giving the spirits of friends and ancestors who have passed on offerings including both food and drinks.
At Hotel Xcaret Mexico, located in Riviera Maya, guests are invited to join in on the traditions during the Festival of Life and Death.
This year it takes place from October 30 to November 2, and the guest of honor is the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí. This will be Grupo Xcaret’s fourteenth annual Day of the Dead celebration.
Artists from Mexico, Spain and Peru will be in attendance putting on theater plays and concerts, and performances will be held at both Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Xcaret Park. Visitors staying at the resort have the opportunity to join in on the fun at either the hotel or at the park.
In addition to shows and concerts, there will also be interactive workshops, exhibitions and several opportunities for children and adults to learn all about the Day of the Dead celebration and all the traditions that go along with it.
Traditional food will also be readily available for guests to enjoy including enchiladas, gorditas, tamales, various desserts and more. Visitors staying at the resort during this event will have an experience of a lifetime.
