Find an Adults-Only Oasis With Oasis Hotels & Resorts
While Oasis Hotels & Resorts properties are perfect choices for family vacations, they also understand that parents need time to themselves to enjoy adults-only entertainment and activities.
The Pyramid at Grand Oasis offers plenty of fun for the entire family, but it also has a complimentary supervised kids club, so parents can enjoy a little rest, relaxation and quality time.
The resort has a great selection of adults-only experiences, including restaurants and beach clubs. Benazuza, spearheaded by two-star Michelin chef Rafael Zafra, is an award-winning dining experience for adults, while Cocoa is a great choice for an adults-only breakfast or lunch, with a focus on seafood.
The resort is also the only in Cancun to operate a full gaming casino, including multiplayer games, slot machines, Bingo and more. Red Casino isn’t included in the resort’s all-inclusive format, though it does make for an entertaining night out. Other entertainment includes the Red & Blue Cabaret Dinner Show, Kinky Night Club and Coyote Loco, which offers karaoke.
Those looking to enjoy a romantic day on the beach can check out the resort’s two adults-only beach clubs. Sian Ka’an Beach Club & Spa offers an open bar and cabana beds, while the Oh! Beach Club includes an open bar, a VIP section, stage with DJ and more.
Parents looking to relax while enjoying some alone time can visit the Kin Ha Beach Club & Spa, which includes beachfront spa treatments and massages, cabanas with butler service and more. The Sensoria Spa offers treatments in a more traditional indoor spa setting.
The Pyramid at Grand Oasis offers a great blend of family fun and adults-only experiences.
