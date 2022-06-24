Discover Gilbert Arizona Blog | June 24, 2022 1:28 PM ET
Find Entertainment for All Travelers in Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona, located outside of Phoenix, southeast of Tempe and Scottsdale, is a great place for entertainment for the whole family, from young children and teenagers to their parents and grandparents!
Outdoor Fun
Gilbert offers plenty of fun outdoor experiences for families. While many are seasonal, there are a few that travelers can enjoy all year round.
The Riparian Reserve at Water Ranch showcases the glories of the Sonoran Desert, with 4.5 miles of hiking trails that bring families closer to each other and the 300 species of birds that call the place home! A pro tip is to camp during fall or spring, when the weather is cooler and families can view the reserve’s beautiful night sky.
During the fall season, Gilbert offers plenty of seasonal activities and fun things to do, ranging from hayrides and pumpkin picking at Mother Nature’s Farm to Halloween Goat Yoga.
Fun with Art
If you or someone in your family loves art, Gilbert has several options for families to enjoy.
The Higley Center for the Performing Arts is a great choice to see a show, with a concert hall that can accommodate over 1,000 guests. Each winter, the center hosts The Nutcracker with the Southwest Youth Ballet and a live orchestra.
The Hale Centre Theater is a smaller theater offering family-friendly performances and is located in the city’s Heritage District. It features its very own theater troupe of local performers.
The Art House Gilbert provides a fun space for kids and families to make art, with hosted painting classes and space for private events like birthday parties, while Studio 223 sells DIY kits for families to take home as souvenirs to do together, ranging from candles to signs.
Adult Dates
When the parents need some time alone during their trip, Gilbert offers plenty of restaurants and adults-only entertainment.
Located in the Heritage District is Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar with a live DJ each night except Saturdays, when a live country band takes center stage.
Other go-to options include the Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company for brews, Garage East for live music and local wines, Fire and Brimstone for wood-fired pizza and much more.
To learn more about entertainment for everyone in Gilbert, please click here.
