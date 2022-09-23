Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 23, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Find Everything You Need on Princess Hotels' App
Guests at Princess Hotels & Resorts have everything they need at their fingertips with the hotel company's app, available on smartphone devices.
There is an individual app for each hotel, which provides unprecedented access to all of the resort's activities and services for guests visiting the property.
With the app, guests can take advantage of the pre-check-in service that speeds up the arrival process making for a seamless transition to your guest room. Want to upgrade? That can also happen with the app.
Visitors to the hotels can also see all of the menus at the restaurants, plotting out where they want to dine, when and what they want to eat before they have even arrived. Guests can also make table reservations for restaurants that require them through the app.
While you are in your room, no need to call for room service. It's available through the app. Select what you want and it's delivered to your door.
There's no need to track down a schedule of the day's events or evening entertainment. Guests have access to the schedules of all activities happening around the resort as well as up-to-date information on facilities and services as well as their locations through an interactive map of the property.
