Find Romance at Hotel Xcaret Arte
There are endless places in Mexico to celebrate romance, but the Yucatan Peninsula's Caribbean coastline boasts some of the best views and is an ideal spot to choose for a wedding, honeymoon or anniversary trip.
Hotel Xcaret Arte, one of the newest hotels situated along the Caribbean Sea in Riviera Maya, officially began welcoming guests this summer. The property is ideal for couples in search of a romantic getaway, as it has an adults-only focus, only allowing guests ages 16 and older.
In addition to artistic vibes, a romantic atmosphere is present throughout the entire resort. The wedding team invites couples to have an unforgettable experience with family and friends. Brides and grooms can choose an exclusive venue on the property that is sure to have a unique feel.
The biggest perk to hosting a ceremony at Hotel Xcaret Arte is that the wedding group has unlimited access to nearby parks in addition to enjoying everything the resort has on offer. The celebrations can continue throughout the entire stay with a day trip to Xel-Ha or an evening show at Xcaret.
It’s also an idyllic place for a honeymoon. There are plenty of quaint areas around the resort for two people in love to enjoy. The spa treatments and hydrotherapy at the Muluk Spa enhance the relaxation after all the wedding planning. Indulging in a couples massage is sure to make any stress disappear.
Couples can fill their evenings with romantic dinners followed by cocktails at one of the many rooftop bars on property.
