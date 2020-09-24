Fairmont Mayakoba | September 24, 2020 9:34 AM ET
Find Romance in Riviera Maya
Whether it’s a group trip, a family vacation or a milestone celebration such as an anniversary, Fairmont Mayakoba has all guests covered with countless unforgettable experiences.
Those focused on finding romance will be pleased with a stay at this Riviera Maya resort. Couples can choose to enjoy the Bed & Breakfast plan or an All-Inclusive plan, and there are plenty of romantic opportunities to indulge in during a visit.
From the very start, guests are welcomed with a cold drink to start their vacation off right, and they can take in the stunning views each day from an oceanfront casita.
Throughout their visit, couples can get up early and spend a day sailing the Caribbean Sea on Fairmont Mayakoba’s private yacht or exploring the property on bike.
For ultimate romance, the resort can assist in planning a private dinner on the beach.
Other fun experiences to partake in with a loved one include taking a cooking class, golfing, visiting nearby Tulum and simply taking in all the relaxing sights and sounds of the resort.
