Find Your Home Away From Home With Velas Resorts
Travelers looking to find a safe place to travel to while also being able to social distance and have privacy can explore Velas Resorts’ Home to Grand Extended Stay Program. The program is currently available at Grand Velas properties in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit.
It’s an ideal option for families wanting to keep up with their home routine but also enjoy a paradisiacal setting. Parents can get their work done in comfort; children can complete their school work virtually, and everyone can enjoy the pool, beach and many restaurants on-site during their free time.
“This new program makes it easier and adds an additional element of safety for travelers to holiday,” Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founder and President of Velas Resorts, said. He continues by explaining that the program is ideal for honeymooners, multi-generational groups or friends wanting a place to relocate to for a few weeks.
Velas Resorts keeps the safety of its guests and employees top of mind, and all of the properties have received the WTTC global safety stamp of approval. These award-winning properties have everything needed for an ideal vacation and a home away from home feel.
To learn more about this program or to make an extended-stay reservation, contact a travel agent or call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://home-to-grand.velasresorts.com/.
