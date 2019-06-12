Funjet Vacations Blog | June 12, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Finding Adventure in Jamaica
Jamaica is often known as one of the Caribbean’s more laidback islands with long white sand beaches, calm, clear blue water and reggae music. This is in addition to the friendly people of the island and the several beautiful resorts that line the beaches.
However, mixed in with the laidback atmosphere are adventurous activities for those travelers who want a bit of excitement on vacation. Funjet Vacations recommends checking out all of the options available with Amstar.
The Dreamer Catamaran Cruise is a great option for families traveling altogether. Passengers onboard the catamaran will visit Montego Bay Marine Park to snorkel with all the tropical fish. After snorkeling, there is the option to slide down a 100-foot waterslide.
For even more adventure, visitors will want to check out the Chukka Canopy Tour. Here guests will glide through the rainforest by zip line. After the thrill of three zip lines, the group can relax while floating down the Great River.
One of the most popular excursions to do during a visit to Jamaica is Dunn’s River Falls, a famous waterfall near Ocho Rios. Combine this with snorkeling and a catamaran dance party, and it might just be the best day of vacation.
