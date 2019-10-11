Funjet Vacations Blog | October 11, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Finding Your Ideal Oasis in Cancun
Cancun has several hotels and resorts to choose from that deliver in the departments of cuisine, entertainment and customer service.
Funjet Vacations suggests checking out Oasis Hotels & Resorts for a vacation, as these properties have several unique restaurants and endless opportunities for activities and entertainment throughout the trip.
The hotel group has a few family options, including Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm, and an adults-only option, Grand Sens Cancun, to name a few. And they are all conveniently located in Cancun, making them ideal options for families wanting a resort close to the airport or couples looking for a spot for a weekend getaway without a long transfer.
Some of the highlights at these properties include fine dining restaurants such as Benazuza, The White Box and Careyes, supervised kids clubs, gym access, yoga and Zumba classes and 24-hour room service, among other amenities.
Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm both provide access to a white sand beach and have a calm, shallow water entry, perfect for families traveling with young children that want to splash around in the ocean.
The Mayan phrase “Sian Ka’an” translates to “the door to paradise,” and this is also the name of a room category for adults to upgrade to when staying at Grand Sens Cancun. They’ll be spoiled with private Jacuzzis, free 24-hour room service and exclusive access to a private beach club.
Visit the Funjet Insider to learn more about finding a retreat that fits your needs at one of the Oasis Hotels & Resorts.
