Barcelo Hotel Group Blog
Five Off-Resort Activities in Riviera Maya
Although tropical resorts are designed to make guests want to stay, it’s important to also explore your vacation destination.
When staying at the Barcelo Maya Grand Resort, there is a lot to see and do in the beautiful surrounding area. To help you plan your next vacation, the Barcelo Hotel Group has listed five off-resort activities that are a must in Cancun and Riviera Maya.
Isla Mujeres is an island located only eight miles off the coast of Cancun. A day trip to Isla Mujeres means a day filled with white-sand beaches, snorkeling, scuba diving and much more.
Vacaciones Barcelo will provide you with a luxurious catamaran complete with an open bar and live music. Some of Barcelo’s recommended stops include the pristine beach of Playa Norte and La Tortuga Granja (The Turtle Farm).
A must-see for adventurous tourists visiting Riviera Maya is the lush jungle. Visitors can get close to nature through Vacaciones Barcelo’s four-hour jungle excursion, which includes rappelling into a cenote, swimming in the underground pool Yaxmuul and ziplining. The trip is finished with a Mayan blessing ceremony, completing an exhilarating and educational Mayan adventure.
The Xplor Tour Fuego is a unique nighttime experience that cannot be replicated anywhere else. The tour starts off with ziplining under the stars, followed by exploring the jungles, caves and underground rivers of Cancun. The night is completed with a “power buffet” to satisfy the appetite you are sure to work up during the evening.
Chichén Itzá is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is often considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. This tour immerses you in the ancient Mayan civilization’s towering pyramids, ornate temples and expansive ballcourts.
The picturesque views coupled with the rich Mayan history make a trip to Chichén Itzá one of Riviera Maya’s best off-resort adventures.
Finally, no adventurous trip to Cancun is complete without exploring the breathtaking cave systems and underground rivers. The most stunning of all would be Río Secreto (The Secret River). The Río Secreto Tour explores the history of how these ancient caverns formed over millions of years before allowing guests to explore and swim in the natural pools.
