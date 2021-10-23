ALG Vacations Blog | October 22, 2021 5:25 PM ET
Forging Connections on Vacation
Months later after they’ve returned home, travelers often reflect on their vacations. Instead of specific details of the trip, such as the hotel name, daily itinerary, specific restaurants, etc., they remember the moments that were made during the vacation and the connections they forged along the way.
This is exactly why AMResorts rebranded to the AMR Collection, now standing for All Moments Resorts. The brand invites travelers to celebrate every moment during vacation.
The collection still includes a variety of resort times, and the identities of the brands within the collection have not changed. Secrets Resorts & Spas is still committed to offering romantic atmospheres; Breathless Resorts & Spas still allows sophisticated adults to mix and mingle, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas still provides affordable family fun.
Throughout the years, travelers can pick and choose which AMR property works best for them at that moment. Maybe a long weekend trip without the kids means a stay at a Zoëtry property, and a family vacation over spring break means choosing a Dreams hotel.
Throughout a lifetime, this collection of properties will help travelers to forge connections along the way.
