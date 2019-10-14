Dreams Resorts Blog | October 14, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Fun Activities to Do During a Vacation in Mexico
It’s no surprise Mexico is one of the top destinations for vacationers to travel to. Guests are immersed in cultural experiences, treated to delicious food and spoiled with amazing scenery.
Dreams Resorts & Spas, part of the AMResorts collection, compiled a list of things to do when traveling to this beautiful destination.
Eat Local Cuisine
When you’re in Mexico, it’s a must to try the local cuisine including tacos, enchiladas and several other authentic dishes. Anyone staying at a Dreams Resort has access to local food throughout the day, and it’s all included with the stay.
Take an Excursion
There is plenty to do at the all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, but the trip will be even more memorable if you take an excursion. Some of these day trips include visiting local towns, swimming in a cenote, exploring an adventure park and touring the Mayan ruins. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Try the Water Sports
The ocean becomes more and more inviting after spending days in the hot sun. Stay cool by trying out the water sports available at your resort. These range from kayaking and paddle boarding to jet skiing and parasailing. It’s a great way to make memories with the entire family.
Visit Day Dreams, the official blog of Dreams Resorts & Spas to get more ideas of what to do during a vacation in Mexico.
More Dreams Resorts & Spas, Mexico
More by Dreams Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS