AMResorts Blog | July 24, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Fun Activities to Keep the Kids Happy on Vacation
Everyone looks forward to family vacations that include quality time together, new activities and time spent away from busy lives back home. But wouldn’t it be nice for parents to be able to enjoy some alone time together away from the kids as well?
A stay at one of the many Dreams Resorts & Spas by AMResorts has moms and dads covered in this area. Parents can head to the spa or a romantic dinner alone without feeling guilty leaving the children behind—because the kids will be having just as much fun without them.
The Explorer’s Club is a supervised club for children between the ages of three and 12, and the activities are both entertaining and educational. Parents can relax knowing they are able to reach their child at any time thanks to the complementary cell phones and pagers.
The Core Zone Teens Club is a place for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. Teens can mingle with others their age through various activities and social events—all supervised by the Dreams Resorts & Spas staff of course.
In addition to everyone enjoying time spent apart, there are several activities for families to do together as well: soak up the sun while splashing around in the pool or ocean, plan an excursion in the area and enjoy the evening entertainment after a delicious meal.
