September 16, 2020
Funjet’s Guide for Group Travel
Group vacations continue to become a popular form of travel among families and friends, whether it’s for a family reunion or a relaxing getaway for a group to reunite.
It’s a great way to do something together but still allow everyone to do what interests them. The group can enjoy a meal together but also disperse throughout the day for different activities.
Since there is a bit more that goes into planning a group vacation than a single-reservation trip, Funjet Vacations has created the ultimate group travel guide.
First things first, Funjet encourages travelers to ‘travel with confidence.’ This means adding Travel Protection Plus—an insurance plan allowing travelers to cancel the trip for any reason if needed—to every reservation.
Additionally, it’s always good to book a nonstop flight when available, especially when traveling with multiple people. This makes it easier to stay together, and often times the exclusive nonstop vacation flights are less expensive.
Although it’s always nice to relax by the resort pool while sipping on cocktails all afternoon, Funjet Vacations also recommends that groups plan a tour during their trip. Amstar DMC helps travelers book all types of adventures, from catamaran cruises to hikes and everything in between.
