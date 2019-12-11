Funjet Vacations Blog | December 11, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Funjet’s Tips for Surviving the Holidays
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, to-do lists grow longer and longer each day. From baking cookies and coordinating family time to shopping for gifts and decorating the house, it’s easy for stress levels to rise.
Funjet Vacations recently shared tips for surviving Black Friday, and these helpful suggestions apply to the entire holiday season.
Black Friday comes with long lines, frustrated people and no parking spots. This busyness usually keeps up until after Christmas.
Avoid the lines this year by shopping online. Holiday sales are available almost everywhere, and you can never go wrong by giving the gift of travel. Whether it’s a weekend getaway to Cancun, an excursion voucher or an upgraded private transfer, Funjet Vacations has you covered.
And if surviving the season at home just doesn’t quite seem possible, consider booking a last-minute getaway and whisking your family away to someplace tropical like Mexico or an island in the Caribbean.
The kids might enjoy playing in the sand instead of the snow, and several resorts offer holiday-themed activities for both children and parents.
