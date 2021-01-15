Trump International Beach Resort Blog | January 15, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Furry Friends Can Now Enjoy a Sunny Florida Getaway
The award-winning, independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami recently
implemented its “Pawsome” pet policy, making the resort newly dog-friendly. Upon arrival at the luxurious 360-room
beachfront resort with their human companions, each pup receives a welcome gift and a city guide to nearby walking paths.
There are also other amenities available upon request to make for a “wooftastic” stay, including dog beds, food mats and waste bags. The resort recommends that guests bring their own food and water bowls, although these items are also available upon request, if necessary.
This is a welcome change, especially for dog owners who find it difficult to leave behind their furry family members.
Particularly during the pandemic, when people are looking for a sense of normalcy whenever possible, it’s nice to be
able to have the comfort of that wagging tail and fuzzy face nearby. Full program details can be found on the resort’s
website at trumpmiami.com/pet-friendly.
Guests can feel confident that the resort team is taking every precaution to ensure safe and healthy stays for all. Surface shields, or clear table-top barriers, are now located at guest areas such as the front desk, the gift shop, concierge desk and the security stand, among other high-traffic areas. Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers and hand wipes have been added to public areas, while signage has been placed throughout the resort to encourage guests' social distancing while waiting on services.
Guests can enjoy breezy, open-air dining, with a reduced restaurant capacity of 50 percent. Pool and beach chairs have been spaced to encourage social distancing, and guests are encouraged to bring their own personal protective items, as masks are required in all public spaces.
While this luxury Sunny Isles Beach resort is conveniently located near world-class shopping, eclectic restaurants and significant points of interest, you’ll find plenty of reasons to want to stay right on property. Some of those reasons include a spa-inspired by sand and sea (limited services), a nature-inspired children’s program, water sports and multiple dining options serving locally inspired cuisine.
The beachfront grotto-style pool features waterfalls, lagoons, hot tubs and an ocean view, while the beach offers opportunities for snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding and jet skiing.
For more information and reservations, visit www.trumpmiami.com or call (855) 807-1933.
