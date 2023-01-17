Trump International Beach Resort Blog | January 17, 2023 11:00 PM ET
Get Out of the Snow and Into the Sun
Feeling chilly? It's time to get out of the snow and into the sun with a visit to Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.
Escape the winter weather and go where the sun is shining and the sea awaits. Trump International offers on-site watersports rentals that can be enjoyed all winter long. Too cold to drag out the e-bike, why not try e-surfing? Feel like you are paddling upriver fighting traffic every morning? Why not head south and paddle on a paddleboard? Is snow skiing not your thing? Rent a Jet Ski instead.
The resort offers complimentary surfing lessons (the schedule varies), day-bed rentals for warming up in the winter sun and live entertainment throughout the property.
It's time to soak up the sun at this winter waterfront oasis with condo-style accommodations ideal for groups of all sizes and offering plenty of space to unpack, unwind and feel right at home in a stylish, sophisticated setting. Book now and take advantage of the Winter Flash Sale with up to 25 percent off accommodations and a $25 daily food and beverage credit.
