Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Tue January 17 2023

Get Out of the Snow and Into the Sun

Couple on a paddleboard
Couple on a paddleboard (photo courtesy Trump International Beach Resort, Miami)

Feeling chilly? It's time to get out of the snow and into the sun with a visit to Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Escape the winter weather and go where the sun is shining and the sea awaits. Trump International offers on-site watersports rentals that can be enjoyed all winter long. Too cold to drag out the e-bike, why not try e-surfing? Feel like you are paddling upriver fighting traffic every morning? Why not head south and paddle on a paddleboard? Is snow skiing not your thing? Rent a Jet Ski instead.

Winter Flash Sale - Save up to 25% on Accommodations + a $25 Daily Food & Beverage
Winter Flash Sale - Save up to 25% on Accommodations + a $25 Daily Food & Beverage (Courtesy of Trump International Beach Resort)

The resort offers complimentary surfing lessons (the schedule varies), day-bed rentals for warming up in the winter sun and live entertainment throughout the property.

It's time to soak up the sun at this winter waterfront oasis with condo-style accommodations ideal for groups of all sizes and offering plenty of space to unpack, unwind and feel right at home in a stylish, sophisticated setting. Book now and take advantage of the Winter Flash Sale with up to 25 percent off accommodations and a $25 daily food and beverage credit.

Pool, beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami

