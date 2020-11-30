Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | November 30, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Get Ready for Your Wedding in Paradise
As brides and grooms prepare to tie the knot in paradise, they think about all the details of the wedding day, both big and small. Some have their eyes set on the small things such as flowers and other décor, and other couples are focused on details around food and drinks.
One thing that might not come to mind at first is thinking about where the couple is going to get ready leading up to the ceremony, and sometimes this ends up being in a cramped hotel room.
Brides looking for the ideal spot to pamper themselves pre-wedding can look no further than the bridal suite at Paradisus Playa del Carmen. The resort knows these hours leading up to the ceremony are important ones, so they provide a large suite for the wedding party to enjoy.
The suite offers plenty of space for bridesmaids to get their hair and make-up done, make toasts or simply enjoy the peace and quiet while preparing for the day’s festivities to come. In addition to having several rooms, it also has a terrace with a whirlpool bathtub.
To top it off, the pastel colors and décor provide the perfect backdrop for getting all the best photos.
