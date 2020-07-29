Oasis Hotels & Resorts | July 29, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Get Ready to Rebound With Oasis Hotels & Resorts
After a long few months, Oasis Hotels & Resorts is ready to welcome both you and your clients back to beautiful Cancun with plenty of perks in tow. From free nights to bonus cash, and everything in between, the resort company is making sure travel advisors and their clients are taken care of.
First on the agenda is wowing your clients with free nights this summer and fall. For travel now through September 30, 2020, your clients will receive four nights when they pay for three and seven nights when they pay for five. Free nights are already reflected in the tour operator rates.
To top it off, they’ll receive free night vouchers when they chek-in to use on future 2021 trips. Four-night stays will get them two free nights, and seven-night bookings will get them a voucher for three free nights to use in the future.
This promotion is valid at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun, Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm.
For every booking at Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ properties, travel advisors will receive bonus cash on top of the regular tour operator commission when filling out the Bonus Cash Form on oasisconnect.net prior to clients’ vacations.
Travel advisors can also use the Friends and Family Travel Agent Rates to explore and get to know these resorts better. The travel window for these rates is now through December 19, 2021. The Pyramid at Grand Cancun is $70; Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Grand Sens Cancun are all $60.
Visit oasisconnect.net to learn more.
