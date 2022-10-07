Virgin Voyages Blog | October 07, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Get to Know the Most Lucrative Program at Sea
Virgin Voyages is rolling out its Virgin Voyages Sailing Club.
The program offers two exclusive perks and three ways to unlock benefits.
Perk 1: Sail in 2022 with Deep Blue Extras
The first perk that Virgin Voyages Sailing Club offers is its Deep Blue Extras. This is a collection of luxurious offerings that elevate guests to a VIP experience. They include an exclusive cocktail event, access to dedicated Sailor Services support onboard and a bottle of Moët & Chandon.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Perk 2: Book in 2022 with Red Hot Booking Bonus Months
The second perk that Virgin Voyages Sailing Club members receive is the ability to book during its Red Hot Booking Bonus Months. This recognizes those who have booked a new, paid sailing in 2022 with the very highest benefits in 2023.
Unlocking Perks
There are three ways to unlock these perks: Become a Sea-Blazer (those pioneers who sailed with Virgin Voyages in 2021), become a Sea-Rover (if you've sailed with Virgin twice in 2022), and be recognized through our Match and Sea More Program, which matches a guest's reward status with another cruise line or select airline with similar status on Virgin Voyages.
Find all the exciting details about Virgin Voyages Sailing Club here.
More Virgin Voyages, United States
More by Virgin Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS