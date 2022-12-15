Saudi Arabia Blog | December 15, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Get to Know the Saudi App
Traveling in Saudi Arabia is at your fingertips with the official Visit Saudi app, provided by the Saudi Tourism Authority. The app is simple and easy to use and provides visitors with everything that they need to know about traveling in the kingdom.
The homescreen is filled with information categorized by season and also highlights experiences for visitors. At the bottom of the app, icons make it easy to navigate to what visitors need, including access to ideas for discovery as well as what to see and do, a calendar of events and the essentials for a visit.
The "Discover" tab provides access to in-depth information on some of the top destinations in Saudi Arabia. There is information on Al Ahsa oasis, historic Jeddah and more.
Under the "See & Do" tab, attraction information is listed by destination. Visitors will find the details of what to do, including urban experiences, art, culture, shopping and more with specific information for places such as The National Museum of Saudi Arabia, the floating mosque and more.
The app also offers a handy map that allows visitors to find what's close by as well as assist with planning out their time in the kingdom most efficiently. A calendar also showcases events that are on while visitors are in the country, enabling them to make the most of their visit.
Download the Saudi App in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
