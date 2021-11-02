Trump International Beach Resort Blog | November 01, 2021 6:00 AM ET
Get Your Holiday Shopping Done in Miami This Year
If you find yourself in Miami during the holidays and scrambling for any last-minute gifts, rest assured that the Trump International Beach Resort is a perfect home base for holiday shopping. From the resort, a five-minute drive west brings you to the Aventura Mall; five minutes south takes you to the Bal Harbour Shops, and just north of the Mall is the outdoor shopping area at Gulfstream Park. Stroll your way through any of these shopping paradise locations for a taste of luxury, local and international brands.
At Aventura Mall, start your shopping spree with a delicious Miami must – a Cuban sandwich from El Tropico Cuban Kitchen to fuel up for the day. Not only does Aventura Mall house five department stores and the largest weekend indoor market in South Florida, The Aventura Farmers Market, but it’s also home to over 20 museum-worthy art pieces, including sculptures and installations by icons Louise Bourgeois, Lawrence Weiner and Ugo Rondinone.
The art and luxury vibe stays strong at The Bal Harbor Shops with fashion taking center stage. Feed your need for sporty luxury footwear at ADDICT, or go for an iconic pair of heels from Salvatore Ferragamo. Little fashionistas will swoon for the elevated looks at Monnalisa. There truly is something for every well-defined fashion taste at Bal Harbor Shops.
For those who want to mingle apparel and home good shopping (and maybe even make a few plays in a casino), the Village at Gulfstream Park features West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn alongside fun specialty stores such as Lilly McKay, Blue Ice and Atelier Couture. On race days, the park hums with action on the track, in the casino and throughout the bar and restaurant scene.
You can find a full list of tasty, artsy and local experiences online at www.trumpmiami.com/explore-miami.
No matter how you choose to spend your time in Miamiland, whether it’s eating, shopping or simply appreciating art, you won’t regret your visit to our beachfront resort; and with so many options, this Magic City is a definite must-return!
